Michael Lishchynsky, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Overview

Michael Lishchynsky, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC. 

Michael Lishchynsky works at Carolina Urgent & Family Care in Fayetteville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Urgent & Family Care PA
    5511 Raeford Rd Ste 150, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 630-5000

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Michael Lishchynsky, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750508131
Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Lishchynsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michael Lishchynsky works at Carolina Urgent & Family Care in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Michael Lishchynsky’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Michael Lishchynsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Lishchynsky.

