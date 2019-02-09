Michael Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Lewis, LPC
Overview
Michael Lewis, LPC is a Counselor in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Michael Lewis works at
Locations
Jeffrey Nigro Lisw-cp356 7th Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 856-8855
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Lewis goes above and beyond for his patients. Mr. Lewis has helped me realize the power within and what I can accomplish when being given multiple set backs. I have seen a "few" counselors in my lifetime, but never one I was comfortable enough to let it all out. Mr. Lewis has made me feel comfortable enough to talk about some of my worst fears and thoughts, and then was able to give me the proper tools to handle and overcome these issues. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Michael Lewis, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1851485544
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Lewis works at
8 patients have reviewed Michael Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Lewis.
