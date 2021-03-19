See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Michael Levy, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3
Offers telehealth

Overview

Michael Levy, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Michael Levy works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kalil Abdullah
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2300
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 19, 2021
    I have been seeing Michael Levy in the follow up clinic for three years concerning my brain tumor. He is an incredibly kind and caring man. He is wonderful!
    Nancy B. — Mar 19, 2021
    About Michael Levy, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770868028
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

