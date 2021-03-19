Michael Levy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Levy, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Levy, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Michael Levy works at
Locations
1
Kalil Abdullah5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Michael Levy in the follow up clinic for three years concerning my brain tumor. He is an incredibly kind and caring man. He is wonderful!
About Michael Levy, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770868028
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Levy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Michael Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Levy.
