Michael Lederman, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michael Lederman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Snellville, GA. 

Michael Lederman works at Counseling Psychiatry Gwinnett in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gwinnett Psychotherapy and Psychiatry
    2301 Henry Clower Blvd Ste A, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 978-9393
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Michael Lederman, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881644623
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Lederman, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Lederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Lederman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Lederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Lederman works at Counseling Psychiatry Gwinnett in Snellville, GA. View the full address on Michael Lederman’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Michael Lederman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Lederman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Lederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Lederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

