Michael Lederman, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Michael Lederman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Snellville, GA.
Gwinnett Psychotherapy and Psychiatry2301 Henry Clower Blvd Ste A, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 978-9393
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1881644623
Michael Lederman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Lederman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Lederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Michael Lederman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Lederman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Lederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Lederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.