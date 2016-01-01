Overview

Dr. Michael Lau, DC is a Chiropractor in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Lau works at Natural Health & Chiropractic Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.