Dr. Michael Kuttner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuttner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kuttner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kuttner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Kuttner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anxiety & Stress Management Program448 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 256-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuttner?
I was skeptical at first when I was referred to Dr Kuttner because I , in my brain, couldn't see how this type of treatment could possibly work. I saw Dr Kuttner 9 times, and although it took me a few weeks to grasp the techniques being taught to me, he helped me tremendously. I can not thank him enough as it's so helped me to get pain relief without using a prescription drug. Thank you Dr. Kuttner for all you've done.
About Dr. Michael Kuttner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538195987
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuttner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuttner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuttner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuttner works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuttner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuttner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuttner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuttner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.