Dr. Michael Knox, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Knox, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Spring, TX.
Locations
The Greater Houston Neurosurgery Center P.A.9200 New Trails Dr Ste 100, Spring, TX 77381 Directions (281) 364-9509
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Arrived early. pleasant arrival, filled out papers .Dr Knox was standing there greeted me and told me the patient before me was running late and apologize for it. Didn't wait long,... Was very pleased with his work and how he responded. I noticed some bad reviews and I did over hear conversations in front office that I didn't like but the back office and him where I checked out was awesome! Thank u Dr. Knox,see u next year.
About Dr. Michael Knox, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1275598955
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Knox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.