Dr. Michael Kiyomoto, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kiyomoto, OD is an Optometrist in Berkeley, CA.
Dr. Kiyomoto works at
Locations
Michael G Kiyomoto Od2035 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702 Directions (510) 843-0721
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and kind. He came highly recommended by two un-connected persons.
About Dr. Michael Kiyomoto, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1225119209
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiyomoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiyomoto accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiyomoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiyomoto works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiyomoto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiyomoto.
