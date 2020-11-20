Dr. Michael Kirk, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kirk, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kirk, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology-Los Angeles (Cspp-La).
Locations
Tangeman Scott A DDS Inc5500 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 243-3021
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Called to see if he was taking new appointments and if he did diagnoses for adults with ADHD. Even though I was just calling to ask if he was taking new patients, he asked why I thought I might have ADHD. Scatter-brained, I explained my circumstances to him and he listened patiently. He then informed me that he is semi-retired (on Google, it actually says his office is permanently closed -- oops!) but gave me next best steps to follow. He also gave me a referral to a doctor who can help me out. From that phone call, it seems he is a super kind/compassionate dude who actually cares about clients.
About Dr. Michael Kirk, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1316354475
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)
- Ingleside Psychiatric Hospital, Rosemead, Ca
- California School Of Professional Psychology-Los Angeles (Cspp-La)
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirk accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.
