Dr. Michael Kirk, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Kirk, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology-Los Angeles (Cspp-La).

Dr. Kirk works at Tangeman Scott A DDS Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tangeman Scott A DDS Inc
    5500 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 243-3021

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 20, 2020
    Alyssa
    About Dr. Michael Kirk, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316354475
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)
    Internship
    • Ingleside Psychiatric Hospital, Rosemead, Ca
    Medical Education
    • California School Of Professional Psychology-Los Angeles (Cspp-La)
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
