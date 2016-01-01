Dr. Michael Katich, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Katich, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael Katich, OD is an Optometrist in Lemay, MO.
Dr. Katich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare2572 Lemay Ferry Rd, Lemay, MO 63125 Directions (844) 206-4042
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katich?
About Dr. Michael Katich, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1669449765
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katich accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katich works at
Dr. Katich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.