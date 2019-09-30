Michael Kander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Kander, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Kander, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA.
Michael Kander works at
Locations
-
1
Intl. District Community Health Center720 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 788-3700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Kander?
does his homework-understands
About Michael Kander, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780075515
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Kander accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Kander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Kander works at
5 patients have reviewed Michael Kander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Kander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Kander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Kander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.