Dr. Michael Kabat, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kabat, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kabat, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in La Jolla, CA.
Dr. Kabat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
First Choice Health Centers9834 Genesee Ave Ste 221, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 652-9668
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Scripps Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kabat?
Dr. Kabat was recommended to evaluate my complaints of memory problems, attention difficulties, and reduced ability to multitask. Seven months later, I have found his (he had a Ph.D. helper too) evaluation detailed and very helpful. They performed a detailed interview followed by 18 subtests over a 5 hour period. I found Kabat to be very detailed. He had reviewed my past medical records and was very objective in his interview and evaluations of both the interview and test results. Most importantly, his evaluations, together with additional recommendations by Touraj Yari from Ian Purcell, enabled me to understand and solve my problems! Albeit part of a 3 part solution to my balance, memory, and potentially concussion-related complaints, his evaluation was decisively helpful. For instance, his noting of my hearing (understanding) and depression (new to me) led me to the sources in a way that I could address them.
About Dr. Michael Kabat, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- 1669401360
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kabat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kabat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabat works at
Dr. Kabat speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kabat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kabat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.