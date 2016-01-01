See All Chiropractors in Bardstown, KY
Overview

Michael Johnson, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Bardstown, KY. 

Michael Johnson works at Clarkson Eyecare in Bardstown, KY with other offices in Benton, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mcclellan & Patrick Eye Care
    Cassity, David E
117 W 5th St, Benton, KY 42025
  2. 2
    Cassity, David E
    117 W 5th St, Benton, KY 42025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 873-4199
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    Cigna
    Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    About Michael Johnson, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154305449
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Johnson, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

