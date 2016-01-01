Michael Johns, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Johns, PSY
Overview
Michael Johns, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Macon, GA.
Michael Johns works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ambulatory Surgery Center1014 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-8100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Johns?
About Michael Johns, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1437227618
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Johns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Johns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Johns works at
7 patients have reviewed Michael Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Johns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Johns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Johns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.