Michael Jacobs, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michael Jacobs, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama School Of Nursing Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, El Paso Children's Hospital, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Michael Jacobs works at Tony Pitre, MD in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Horizon Pediatrics
    14505 Horizon Blvd, El Paso, TX 79928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 852-2031
  2. 2
    Summit Urgent Care Center
    1535 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 857-4559

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • El Paso Children's Hospital
  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Acne
Asthma
Chronic Diseases

Acne Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 12, 2018
    He was quick and very friendly and our issues were solved thanks
    — Apr 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michael Jacobs, APRN
    About Michael Jacobs, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619123726
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of South Alabama School Of Nursing Nurse Practitioner
    • Excelsior College
