Dr. Michael Husband, DC
Dr. Michael Husband, DC is a Chiropractor in South Bend, IN.
Dr. Husband works at
Chiropractic Health Center PC219 E IRELAND RD, South Bend, IN 46614 Directions (574) 291-1000
I’ve been going to Mike for several years & he’s always caring & takes times to address your concerns. He is a wonderful person & an amazing chiropractor. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Michael Husband, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1710237698
Dr. Husband has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husband works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Husband. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husband.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husband, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husband appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.