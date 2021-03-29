See All Nurse Practitioners in Visalia, CA
Michael Hultin

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5
Offers telehealth

Overview

Michael Hultin is a Nurse Practitioner in Visalia, CA. 

Michael Hultin works at Holvik Family Health Care in Visalia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Holvik Family Health Care
    221 E Caldwell Ave, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 732-4726

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 29, 2021
Michael Hultin is the best health provider I have ever had. I'm not the easiest patient to deal with but he takes time to answer all my questions. I truly appreciate his genuine personality and care. He even called me multiple times when my dog died. It was one of the worst days of my life and Mike called me back to make sure I was alright.
Photo: Michael Hultin
About Michael Hultin

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952866451
Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Hultin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michael Hultin works at Holvik Family Health Care in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Michael Hultin’s profile.

Michael Hultin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Hultin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Hultin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Hultin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

