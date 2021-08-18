Overview

Dr. Michael Holifield, OD is an Optometrist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Holifield works at Michael Holifield O.D., P.A. in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.