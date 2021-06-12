Dr. Hendrickson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Hendrickson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hendrickson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Hendrickson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael E. Hendrickson Ph.d.9150 SW 87th Ave Ste 109, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 247-5575
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hendrickson?
Professional and listens to understand. He may touch anger. His care always has healing that follows, if you just give it a chance. Take what is happening personally, not personally, and not place blame on him. You will learn more about yourself.
About Dr. Michael Hendrickson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144255829
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendrickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendrickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendrickson works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.