Clinical Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Michael Heaney, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Newburgh, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    372 Fullerton Ave Ste 3, Newburgh, NY 12550 (845) 565-2167

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2019
    Dr. Heaney has excellent communication skills and helped us with our son evaluation, in the past our experiences with other providers were bad and they weren't able to work with our son and Dr. Heaney was amazing, very patient, full of compassion and understanding of my child behavior and needs. He is a great Dr. in this field and would recommended him 1000% to anyone that needs this type of services.
    Parent of a 5 y/o child with Autism — Jun 18, 2019
    About Michael Heaney, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346275518
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Heaney, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Heaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Heaney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Heaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Michael Heaney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Heaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Heaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Heaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

