See All Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Michael Haven, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Michael Haven, PA-C

Psychiatry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michael Haven, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Michael Haven works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry
    67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Michael Haven?

Photo: Michael Haven, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Michael Haven, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Michael Haven to family and friends

Michael Haven's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Michael Haven

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michael Haven, PA-C.

About Michael Haven, PA-C

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1144836461
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Haven, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Haven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michael Haven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michael Haven works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Michael Haven’s profile.

Michael Haven has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Haven.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Haven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Haven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.