Dr. Michael Hanley, DC
Dr. Michael Hanley, DC is a Chiropractor in Redding, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pasadena College Of Chiropractic|Postgraduate Course In Chiropractic Orthopedics.
Hanley Michael D DC2021 Victor Ave, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 338-0446
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Mike has been taking care of my family for over 30 years now. He has helped our back after car accidents, skiing, back surgery's he did my physical therapy. I tell everyone this is were I go and have sent many of my friends there. They have all been helped by Mike. The office staff is so nice and try to get you in as soon as they can that day.
About Dr. Michael Hanley, DC
- Chiropractic
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1023009073
Education & Certifications
- Pasadena College Of Chiropractic|Postgraduate Course In Chiropractic Orthopedics
Dr. Hanley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanley.
