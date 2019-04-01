See All Chiropractors in Redding, CA
Dr. Michael Hanley, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Hanley, DC is a Chiropractor in Redding, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pasadena College Of Chiropractic|Postgraduate Course In Chiropractic Orthopedics.

Dr. Hanley works at Hanley Michael D DC in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hanley Michael D DC
    2021 Victor Ave, Redding, CA 96002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 338-0446

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Fibromyalgia
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Fibromyalgia

Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 01, 2019
    Mike has been taking care of my family for over 30 years now. He has helped our back after car accidents, skiing, back surgery's he did my physical therapy. I tell everyone this is were I go and have sent many of my friends there. They have all been helped by Mike. The office staff is so nice and try to get you in as soon as they can that day.
    — Apr 01, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Hanley, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023009073
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pasadena College Of Chiropractic|Postgraduate Course In Chiropractic Orthopedics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hanley, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanley works at Hanley Michael D DC in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hanley’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

