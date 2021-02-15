Dr. Michael Hamilton, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hamilton, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Michael Hamilton, PSY.D is a Counselor in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Patricia Peck, LMHC4236 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 795-5712Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamilton?
Dr. Hamilton was an insightful, very experienced, kind professional that was straightforward with his questions and it made me hear myself in a rational way.
About Dr. Michael Hamilton, PSY.D
- Counseling
- English
- 1124245923
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.