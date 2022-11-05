See All Family Doctors in Roseburg, OR
Michael Graham, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Michael Graham, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. 

Michael Graham works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Medical Group East
    2570 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Michael Graham, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1437641404
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Graham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Michael Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michael Graham works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Michael Graham’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Michael Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Graham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

