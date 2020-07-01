Dr. Michael Gomez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gomez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gomez, PHD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, RI.
Dr. Gomez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bradley Hospital1011 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 432-1000Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomez?
Dr. Gomez has been an amazing help to my son and me. In the short time my son has been in his care he has helped us both so much. He is kind, so very smart, and patient. He explains things so well. Even though he has my son as his client, he has helped me too as a DV surviver. I was lucky to have found him when my son needed help. I’d recommend him to anyone who has a child in need. I trust him entirely with the welfare of my son who is still in his care.
About Dr. Michael Gomez, PHD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1316121320
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.