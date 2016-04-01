Dr. Glazer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Glazer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Glazer, PHD is a Psychologist in Santa Monica, CA.
Locations
F. David Rudnick MD A Medical Corporation501 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 509, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 458-3296
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I could leave a longer review. I saw Dr. Glazer when I was a child (around 9 years old). I am 25 now. Looking back, Dr. Glazer was the best thing that could have happened to me. He is a very honest, smart person that truly has the patient's best interest in mind regardless of age. I would urge anyone looking for help for their child or family to see Dr. Glazer before anyone else and certainly before thinking about medication as there are other forms of help available.
About Dr. Michael Glazer, PHD
- Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Glazer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glazer.
