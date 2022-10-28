Michael Gambuti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Gambuti, LPC
Overview
Michael Gambuti, LPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
- 1 6609 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 731-1300
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Gambuti has been such a blessing to me during a very difficult time.
About Michael Gambuti, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1942370341
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Gambuti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Gambuti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Michael Gambuti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Gambuti.
