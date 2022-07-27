Dr. Michael Fuhrman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuhrman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fuhrman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Fuhrman, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Fuhrman works at
Locations
Midwestern Neuropsychology Pllc6600 France Ave S Ste 145, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 928-9003
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable; our interview was not at all rushed. The flow of conversation was quite natural.
About Dr. Michael Fuhrman, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1114135241
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuhrman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuhrman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuhrman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuhrman works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuhrman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuhrman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuhrman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuhrman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.