Dr. Michael Fuchs, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuchs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fuchs, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Fuchs, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Fuchs works at
Locations
-
1
Lifeview Glaucoma Center1702 Miller Trunk Hwy Ste 206, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions (218) 517-5151Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuchs?
I saw Dr Fuchs at Lifeview Glaucoma, his new office and had a very detailed examination. Exceeded expectations.
About Dr. Michael Fuchs, OD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1184652083
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuchs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuchs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuchs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuchs works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuchs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuchs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuchs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuchs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.