Michael Frost Jr, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michael Frost Jr, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Michael Frost Jr works at Aids Resource Center Ohio Inc. in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aids Resource Center Ohio Inc.
    750 E Long St Ste 3000, Columbus, OH 43203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 340-6700
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Michael asked me questions I've never had a PC person ask: how was my diet? How was my exercise? Sex life? I felt seen. It was always about working together to create health for me. I've search so long for a care provider that was actually listening and working with me. Really happy I found him.
    About Michael Frost Jr, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104487438
