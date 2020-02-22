Norman Forrest, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Norman Forrest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Norman Forrest, EDD
Norman Forrest, EDD is a Counselor in Rogers, AR.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.
- 1 107 N 34th St, Rogers, AR 72756 Directions (479) 631-2658
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have seen Forrest over a 15 plus year period totaling maybe 3 total years. I will say thank u Dr Forest. U have made me who I am and I think of your teachings nearly daily. If not for you, I would be lost. You have given me the roles I never had in life and the tools to give the best I could to those lives who look up to me as a parent. I am coming back to see you soon to deal a new phase in my development that has yet to be addressed. I honestly refer to u as my parental figure, my spiritual advisor (though never did u directly teach me religion as I don’t believe u teach any religion or preach), my counselor and my friend. I hope I am not too late and you are in retirement too soon. I just need to see if my insurance works as usual. I’ve changed back to myself in the way u had hoped for me and hope to move forward in my therapy. My son told me u spoke about my returning for therapy this last Fall 2019. 8 ***** stars for u in this rating.
- Counseling
- English
