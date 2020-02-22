See All Counselors in Rogers, AR
Norman Forrest, EDD is a Counselor in Rogers, AR. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    107 N 34th St, Rogers, AR 72756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 631-2658
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Feb 22, 2020
    I have seen Forrest over a 15 plus year period totaling maybe 3 total years. I will say thank u Dr Forest. U have made me who I am and I think of your teachings nearly daily. If not for you, I would be lost. You have given me the roles I never had in life and the tools to give the best I could to those lives who look up to me as a parent. I am coming back to see you soon to deal a new phase in my development that has yet to be addressed. I honestly refer to u as my parental figure, my spiritual advisor (though never did u directly teach me religion as I don’t believe u teach any religion or preach), my counselor and my friend. I hope I am not too late and you are in retirement too soon. I just need to see if my insurance works as usual. I’ve changed back to myself in the way u had hoped for me and hope to move forward in my therapy. My son told me u spoke about my returning for therapy this last Fall 2019. 8 ***** stars for u in this rating.
    Karmababysue — Feb 22, 2020
    About Norman Forrest, EDD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518964501
