Dr. Michael Forman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Forman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Forman, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Forman works at
Locations
-
1
Michael A Forman Phd Inc.3545 Olentangy River Rd Ste 214, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 263-5908
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Optima Health
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forman?
About Dr. Michael Forman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1194726133
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forman works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Forman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.