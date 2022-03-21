See All Clinical Psychologists in Salisbury, MD
Clinical Psychology
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Finegan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Salisbury, MD. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical Center at Houston - TRIMS

Dr. Finegan works at Peninsula Mental Health in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Peninsula Addiction Services
    102 W Market St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 546-5141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 21, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Finegan, PHD

    Clinical Psychology
    English
    1972604387
    Education & Certifications

    University of Texas Medical Center at Houston - TRIMS
    University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
    University of Saint Thomas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Finegan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finegan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finegan works at Peninsula Mental Health in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Dr. Finegan’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Finegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finegan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

