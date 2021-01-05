See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Internal Medicine
4 (28)
26 years of experience
Overview

Michael Festenese, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest School Of Medicine / Physician Assistant Studies.

Michael Festenese works at Kristensen and Festenese Medical Grp in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kristensen-festenese Medical Group
    8571 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 360-5194

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 05, 2021
    Professional and caring
    CHARLES Ross — Jan 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michael Festenese, PA-C
    About Michael Festenese, PA-C

    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • 1043217581
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Carolinas Medical Center
    • Wake Forest School Of Medicine / Physician Assistant Studies
    • University of Nevada
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Festenese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Festenese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Festenese works at Kristensen and Festenese Medical Grp in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Michael Festenese’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Michael Festenese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Festenese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Festenese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Festenese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

