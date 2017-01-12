Overview

Dr. Michael Faust Sr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bowling Green State University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Faust Sr works at Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.