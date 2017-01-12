See All Clinical Psychologists in Cleveland, OH
Clinical Psychology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Faust Sr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bowling Green State University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.

Dr. Faust Sr works at Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lutheran Hospital
    1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 363-2363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Lutheran Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2017
    I expected to feel more uncomfortable than I usually do. What a very nice staff. First time after leaving a mental health provider without feeling worse.
    Misty215 in Cleveland, OH — Jan 12, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Faust Sr, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356387468
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospitals Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve
    • University Hospitals, Case Western Medical Center
    • Bowling Green State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Faust Sr, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faust Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faust Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faust Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faust Sr works at Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Faust Sr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Faust Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faust Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faust Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faust Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

