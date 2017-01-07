Michael Esquivel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Esquivel, PA
Overview
Michael Esquivel, PA is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX.
Michael Esquivel works at
Locations
Wellmed At Lee Trevino1721 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 590-9424
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Esquivel has been my primary HCP for 20 years. Over the years, he has assisted me with a multitude of health issues. In particular, he is very familiar with my colds that always develop into secondary infections and knows how to treat it aggressively and effectively. Maybe Mr. Esquivel could train the rest of his associates in how to treat patients as one in particular (Mr. William Vogt) has a huge ego problem and I am suffering because of it.
About Michael Esquivel, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1821079807
Michael Esquivel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Michael Esquivel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

6 patients have reviewed Michael Esquivel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
