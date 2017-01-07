See All Physicians Assistants in El Paso, TX
Overview

Michael Esquivel, PA is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX. 

Michael Esquivel works at Gary S Grindstaff DPM in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmed At Lee Trevino
    1721 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 590-9424
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 07, 2017
    Mr. Esquivel has been my primary HCP for 20 years. Over the years, he has assisted me with a multitude of health issues. In particular, he is very familiar with my colds that always develop into secondary infections and knows how to treat it aggressively and effectively. Maybe Mr. Esquivel could train the rest of his associates in how to treat patients as one in particular (Mr. William Vogt) has a huge ego problem and I am suffering because of it.
    Cindy Gordon in El Paso, TX — Jan 07, 2017
    About Michael Esquivel, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821079807
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Esquivel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Esquivel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Esquivel works at Gary S Grindstaff DPM in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Michael Esquivel’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Michael Esquivel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Esquivel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Esquivel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Esquivel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

