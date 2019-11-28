Michael Ellis is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Ellis
Overview
Michael Ellis is a Chiropractor in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Locations
Gateway Chiropractic Center1020 N Main St, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 484-3135Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Ellis for over 17 years. He has provided excellent care, is able to diagnose your specific needs and shows concern for you as his patient. His staff is always welcoming,competent and provides excellent care.
About Michael Ellis
- Chiropractic
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1144229782
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
