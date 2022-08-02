Dr. Michael Elliott, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Elliott, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Elliott, PHD is a Psychologist in Mission Viejo, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 24800 Chrisanta Dr Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 951-7050
Ratings & Reviews
Our family has been going to Dr. Elliott for a year now. He is great as a family therapist, and has helped us with the dynamics with our oldest child. Dr. Elliott also has extensive knowledge and treats kids with ADHD, and that has been very helpful. He is very direct, and doesn’t sugarcoat any information. He will call you out if you are not stepping up. I respect that and appreciate that a lot. He is very cerebral and helpful. We have soon zoom, FaceTime and in person and our experience has been great. I wish he was covers by insurance, but it’s definitely worth it.
About Dr. Michael Elliott, PHD
- Psychology
- English
