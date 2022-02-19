See All Psychologists in Gahanna, OH
Dr. Michael Drown, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Drown, PHD is a Psychologist in Gahanna, OH. 

Dr. Drown works at michaeldrownphdpsychologist.com/home.html in Gahanna, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael G. Drown, Psychologist
    950 Taylor Station Rd Ste C, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 863-1820
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Smoking-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 19, 2022
    Excellent doctor. He listens and shows deep concern for my situation with solutions. Extremely thankful for his services.
    Jon — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Drown, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841453131
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Association For Psychotherapy
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Drown, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drown works at michaeldrownphdpsychologist.com/home.html in Gahanna, OH. View the full address on Dr. Drown’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Drown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

