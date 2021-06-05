Michael Desantis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Desantis, CRNP
Overview
Michael Desantis, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Erie, PA.
Locations
Community Health Net1202 STATE ST, Erie, PA 16501 Directions (814) 454-4530
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. DeSantis was very personable and professional. He was very attentive to my physical issues and made recommendations to better understand my current physical status. I strongly recommend him. I would definitely see him again for any future follow-ups and treatment.
About Michael Desantis, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023593159
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Desantis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Desantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Michael Desantis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Desantis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Desantis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Desantis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.