Dr. Michael Della Volpe, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Della Volpe, DC is a Chiropractor in Southington, CT.
Locations
Southington Chiropractic Center PC474 N Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 621-7770
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Within a few visits to Dr Mike my problem was treated and solved. The upmost in professionalism and patient diagnosis and caring came from the doctor towards me. Highly recommended by my sons who are also his patients. Thank you Dr Mike.
About Dr. Michael Della Volpe, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Della Volpe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
