Michael Dawson, PA-C

Neurosurgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michael Dawson, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vernon, CT. 

Michael Dawson works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Vernon, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    35 Talcottville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 870-6388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hartford Hospital
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Aug 24, 2022
    He took the time to fully explain my issues. He was thorough and caring
    About Michael Dawson, PA-C

    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1366596553
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Dawson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Dawson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Dawson works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Vernon, CT. View the full address on Michael Dawson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Michael Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Dawson.

