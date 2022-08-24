Michael Dawson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Dawson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Dawson, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vernon, CT.
Michael Dawson works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group35 Talcottville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 870-6388
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He took the time to fully explain my issues. He was thorough and caring
About Michael Dawson, PA-C
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1366596553
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Dawson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Dawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Dawson works at
3 patients have reviewed Michael Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Dawson.
