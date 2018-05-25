Dr. Michael D'Avanzo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Avanzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael D'Avanzo, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael D'Avanzo, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Carrick Institute School Of Graduate Studies
Dr. D'Avanzo works at
Locations
Atlas Chiropractic Spine Care65 Broadway Ste 1003, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 379-6535Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 2:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
My first experience with NUCCA was with a different chiropractor while living outside of NYC. Through this chiropractor I learned that NUCCA was an amazing procedure that could fix many of the ailments and imbalances in my body. The shoulder of mine that was always lower on one side was finally level with the other. When I moved to NYC I looked up NUCCA practitioners and was lucky enough to find Dr. Mike. Dr. Mike is very dedicated to his work and makes sure that you always are in alignment.
About Dr. Michael D'Avanzo, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- Carrick Institute School Of Graduate Studies
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Avanzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Avanzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Avanzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Avanzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Avanzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Avanzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.