Dr. Michael D'Avanzo, DC

Chiropractic
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael D'Avanzo, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Carrick Institute School Of Graduate Studies

Dr. D'Avanzo works at Atlas Chiropractic Spine Care in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlas Chiropractic Spine Care
    65 Broadway Ste 1003, New York, NY 10006 (212) 379-6535
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Head and Neck Conditions
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Head and Neck Conditions

Treatment frequency



Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Cervical Technique Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 25, 2018
    My first experience with NUCCA was with a different chiropractor while living outside of NYC. Through this chiropractor I learned that NUCCA was an amazing procedure that could fix many of the ailments and imbalances in my body. The shoulder of mine that was always lower on one side was finally level with the other. When I moved to NYC I looked up NUCCA practitioners and was lucky enough to find Dr. Mike. Dr. Mike is very dedicated to his work and makes sure that you always are in alignment.
    May 25, 2018
    About Dr. Michael D'Avanzo, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609945088
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Carrick Institute School Of Graduate Studies
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael D'Avanzo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Avanzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Avanzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Avanzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Avanzo works at Atlas Chiropractic Spine Care in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. D'Avanzo’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Avanzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Avanzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Avanzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Avanzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

