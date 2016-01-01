Dr. Curless has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Curless, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Curless, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ellsworth, ME.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 24 Birch Ave Ste A, Ellsworth, ME 04605 Directions (207) 667-3485
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curless?
About Dr. Michael Curless, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1245395532
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curless accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Curless. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curless.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.