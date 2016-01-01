See All Clinical Psychologists in Ellsworth, ME
Dr. Michael Curless, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (4)
Overview

Dr. Michael Curless, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ellsworth, ME. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    24 Birch Ave Ste A, Ellsworth, ME 04605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 667-3485

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Family Counseling
Individual Therapy
Marital Counseling
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Curless, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245395532
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curless has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Curless. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curless.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

