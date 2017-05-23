Dr. Michael Cristiano, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cristiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cristiano, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Michael Cristiano, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Miami Institute Of Psychology.
Dr. Cristiano works at
Locations
Primary Care Psychology, PLC1200 N Federal Hwy Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (954) 899-0090Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Finally a psychologist you can sit across from who listens, suggests and works with you. He is like being with a good friend who wants to help you. Also when I've gone back it's like continuing where you left off. I can talk to him in "guy talk" using terms or words I'm comfortable with. I'm not sure if I care about messages that don't go directly to him especially if I need to talk to him by the end of the day. Sometimes that fast reassurance is enough when over-stressed. He really is great.
About Dr. Michael Cristiano, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1376556878
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Forensic Examiners Institute
- Psychological Associates Of The Palm Beaches
- Faulk Center For Counseling
- Miami Institute Of Psychology
- Pace University, New York
