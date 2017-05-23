See All Clinical Psychologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Michael Cristiano, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Cristiano, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Cristiano, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Miami Institute Of Psychology.

Dr. Cristiano works at Primary Care Psychology, PLC in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Psychology, PLC
    1200 N Federal Hwy Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 899-0090
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cristiano?

    May 23, 2017
    Finally a psychologist you can sit across from who listens, suggests and works with you. He is like being with a good friend who wants to help you. Also when I've gone back it's like continuing where you left off. I can talk to him in "guy talk" using terms or words I'm comfortable with. I'm not sure if I care about messages that don't go directly to him especially if I need to talk to him by the end of the day. Sometimes that fast reassurance is enough when over-stressed. He really is great.
    Rob B in Pompano Beach, FL — May 23, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Cristiano, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Cristiano, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cristiano to family and friends

    Dr. Cristiano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cristiano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Cristiano, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Michael Cristiano, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376556878
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Forensic Examiners Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Psychological Associates Of The Palm Beaches
    Residency
    Internship
    • Faulk Center For Counseling
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Miami Institute Of Psychology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pace University, New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cristiano, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cristiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cristiano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cristiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cristiano works at Primary Care Psychology, PLC in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cristiano’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cristiano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cristiano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cristiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cristiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Cristiano, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.