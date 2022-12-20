Dr. Michael Cook, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cook, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Cook, DC is a Chiropractor in Newport News, VA. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.
Locations
Hampton Roads Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine730 Thimble Shoals Blvd Ste 130, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-1554
Hampton Roads Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine732 Thimble Shoals Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-1554
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience! I had been struggling with lingering pain from back injury 8 months prior. He diagnosed SI joint issue and treatment ran the gamut from Gua Sha to masterful chiropractic manipulation. In just a few sessions, I was dramatically improved! He is no nonsense and highly professional; therefore, I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Michael Cook, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- The College Of William & Mary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
