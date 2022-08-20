Dr. Conte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Conte, OD
Dr. Michael Conte, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX.
Lake Worth Vision Source6636 Lake Worth Blvd Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Directions (817) 626-4441
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am pleased with my treatment for dry eyes, the selection of glasses, readers and prescription sunglasses. Staff is great.
- Optometry
- English
- 1417951179
- Optometry
Dr. Conte accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Conte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.