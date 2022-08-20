See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Michael Conte, OD

Optometry
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Michael Conte, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX. 

Dr. Conte works at Lake Worth Vision Source in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Worth Vision Source
    6636 Lake Worth Blvd Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 626-4441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Conte, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417951179
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Conte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conte works at Lake Worth Vision Source in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Conte’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Conte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

