Michael Clay, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Clay, LPC is a Counselor in Huntington, WV.
Michael Clay works at
Locations
The Word House Inc.401 10th St Ste 320, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 523-9673
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clay is an awesome Christian counselor. He's very understanding and empathetic. I recommend him highly.
About Michael Clay, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1427003771
Education & Certifications
- Prestera Center
- Ma-Marshall University
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Clay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Clay accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Clay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Michael Clay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Clay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Clay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Clay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.