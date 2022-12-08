Dr. Cassano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Cassano, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cassano, OD is an Optometrist in Naperville, IL.
Locations
Optometric Practice of Dr. Michael J. Cassano PC608 S Washington St Ste 306, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 718-1031
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is the best eye doctor I have ever seen in my life. You will know instantly that he cares about his patients and his office staff is excellent. Very helpful and caring group of people.
About Dr. Michael Cassano, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassano accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.