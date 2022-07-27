Michael Carr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Carr, MS
Overview
Michael Carr, MS is a Counselor in Lancaster, PA.
Michael Carr works at
Locations
Penn. Medicine Lghp Behavioral Health802 New Holland Ave, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 560-3782
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had Michael Carr for a year. I had just gotten out of the hospital when I went into his care. I was very young and didn’t know much about mental health at all. No one in my family had really talked to me about mental illness the way I needed it to be. He always spoke very carefully but firmly with me, telling me to advocate for myself. When I was finally able to accept my diagnosis it was about 2 years after I left the office, because I no longer needed his services. I have a hunch that if I didn’t have someone who actually cared about me and my well-being I wouldn’t have made it out of the hospital system. If you ever read this thank you Michael! - HRS
About Michael Carr, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1548343940
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Michael Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.